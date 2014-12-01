Closed since 2020, when the exterior was reskinned, the Garden launched a successful $1.3 million fundraising effort to complete the vibrant, reimagined interior designed by renowned landscape architect Ron Lutsko, Lutsko Associates. This beautiful redesign fulfills our goals to create a larger pond, better visitor flow throughout the space and the ability to engage more with the plants. All within a 40 x 40-foot space.

This Garden jewel—the East Bay’s only tropical glass house open to the public—supports our commitment to education and plant conservation. Prior to closing it was a beloved destination for fifty years by visitors of all ages. The replanted interior will eventually have familiar displays of plants important in human uses such as chocolate and vanilla. Exciting new plantings include unusual tropical species of cycads, relocated from the Garden’s research greenhouses and on view to the public for the first time! Rounding out the display visitors will see flowering water plants such as Egyptian blue lotus (Nymphaea caerulea), in the enlarged pond. Like all the Garden’s collections, the plants in the tropical house are considered research plants and are available for study.

The Living Wall

The living wall is a stunning, two-sided display of plants that creates an opportunity to show the evolution of land plants. In support of this educational focus, Garden staff will continue to refine and update the plantings with a goal to replace the commonly cultivated materials with plants from the Garden’s collections. We hope to eventually incorporate everything from tropical mosses to plants from our tropical pitcher (Nepenthes) collection. The expanded and much-improved pond will house floating and submerged aquatic plants.

New Entrance Plaza

The redesign includes a shaded entrance plaza, providing a covered outdoor area for group tours or school groups.