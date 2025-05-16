A crowd of people watch a concert in an ampitheater surrounded by tall trees

Redwood Grove Summer Concerts

A magical music experience under towering redwoods in the Berkeley hills.

The 2026 Redwood Grove Summer Concert Series is finally here!

UCBG Members receive early access to tickets beginning Friday, May 22 at 10:00 am. Ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, May 29, 10:00 am.

We look forward to welcoming you to our 13th season, running June through September. Orchestra Gold on July 30 was just added and there are still two more “To Be Announced” shows, so be sure to check back and join our email list, if you haven’t already, to be notified about concerts and events to be released. Shows sell-out fast!

Want guaranteed tickets to every show without worrying about them selling out? Become a Concert Sponsor! You can support the series and have two tickets to every show, plus a reserved parking add-on option. Learn more at this Concert Series Sponsor link.

Summer Concert Series 2026 Line-up

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT (Opening night): William Prince

Thursday, June 4th

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Jenny Gillespie Mason + The Saxophones

Thursday, June 11th

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Kitka

Thursday, June 18th

June-July

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Dengue Fever

Sunday, June 21st

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Vetiver

Thursday, July 9th

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: BASTILLE CONCERT CELEBRATION

Tuesday, July 14th

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: TAE & The Neighborly

Thursday, July 16th

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Carla Kihlstedt

Sunday, July 19th

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Dustbowl Revival

Thursday, July 23rd

July-August

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Orchestra Gold

Thursday, July 30th

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman

Thursday, August 13th

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Sugar Candy Mountain + Sandy’s

Thursday, August 27th

September

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Fantastic Negrito

Thursday, September 3rd

REDWOOD GROVE CONCERT: Mirah

Thursday, September 10th

Individual Sponsorship Opportunity

Concert Series Supporter Benefits:

Tier 1 (tickets to every show) – $2,000

  • 2 tickets to ALL summer 2026 performances, including Bastille Concert Celebration

Tier 2 (tickets, plus parking, early entrance, stadium seat cushions) – $2,500

  • 2 tickets to ALL summer 2026 performances
  • A reserved parking space!
  • Early entrance to choose your preferred seating
  • Use of 2 stadium seat cushions with backrest

Supporters may share their tickets, but reselling is strictly prohibited.

Supporter fee levels are equivalent to the market value of benefits received and therefore is not tax deductible.

Thank you for your support of the UC Botanical Garden Concert Series!

Concert Series Sponsor

Redwood Grove 2026 Summer Concerts Sponsor

We thank Three Stone Hearth for their generous support!

Three Stone Hearth logo