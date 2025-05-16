Redwood Grove Summer Concerts
A magical music experience under towering redwoods in the Berkeley hills.
The 2026 Redwood Grove Summer Concert Series is finally here!
UCBG Members receive early access to tickets beginning Friday, May 22 at 10:00 am. Ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, May 29, 10:00 am.
We look forward to welcoming you to our 13th season, running June through September. Orchestra Gold on July 30 was just added and there are still two more “To Be Announced” shows, so be sure to check back and join our email list, if you haven’t already, to be notified about concerts and events to be released. Shows sell-out fast!
Want guaranteed tickets to every show without worrying about them selling out? Become a Concert Sponsor! You can support the series and have two tickets to every show, plus a reserved parking add-on option. Learn more at this Concert Series Sponsor link.
Individual Sponsorship Opportunity
Concert Series Supporter Benefits:
Tier 1 (tickets to every show) – $2,000
- 2 tickets to ALL summer 2026 performances, including Bastille Concert Celebration
Tier 2 (tickets, plus parking, early entrance, stadium seat cushions) – $2,500
- 2 tickets to ALL summer 2026 performances
- A reserved parking space!
- Early entrance to choose your preferred seating
- Use of 2 stadium seat cushions with backrest
Supporters may share their tickets, but reselling is strictly prohibited.
Supporter fee levels are equivalent to the market value of benefits received and therefore is not tax deductible.
Thank you for your support of the UC Botanical Garden Concert Series!