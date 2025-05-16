Redwood Grove Summer Concerts

The 2026 Redwood Grove Summer Concert Series is finally here!

UCBG Members receive early access to tickets beginning Friday, May 22 at 10:00 am. Ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, May 29, 10:00 am.

We look forward to welcoming you to our 13th season, running June through September. Orchestra Gold on July 30 was just added and there are still two more “To Be Announced” shows, so be sure to check back and join our email list, if you haven’t already, to be notified about concerts and events to be released. Shows sell-out fast!

Want guaranteed tickets to every show without worrying about them selling out? Become a Concert Sponsor! You can support the series and have two tickets to every show, plus a reserved parking add-on option. Learn more at this Concert Series Sponsor link.