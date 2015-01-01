Enjoy a magical music experience this summer under towering redwoods in the Berkeley Hills
Redwood Grove Summer Concert Series
Thursdays | June – September
+ Special add-on shows
Shows 5:30 – 7:00 pm, Grove Gate opens at 5:00 pm
Tickets on sale now – New shows just added!
June 2024
Mitch Polzak & The Royal Deuces
Rockabilly & 60’s Country Good Times
June 13, 2024
We Are The West
Beautiful Cinematic Folk
June 20, 2024
Fantastic Negrito
Local Grammy-winner phenom!
June 27, 2024
July 2024
Bastille Concert Celebration!
Music, Food, Wine, Cocktails, Auction
July 11, 2024
Uwade + Kelly McFarling
Shining Female Songwriters
July 18, 2024
Orchestra Gold
Malian Psychedelic Rock
July 25, 2024
August 2024
South Side Symphony
with Composer Marcus Norris
August 1, 2024
Jonathan Richman
featuring Tommy Larkins on drums
Cult Songwriter Legend
FRIDAY, August 2, 2024
Alejandro Brittes
Argentinian Music Ambassador
August 8, 2024
Magik*Magik & Friends
Ethereal Orchestral in the Woods
August 15, 2024
Kitka
Acclaimed Vocal Ensemble
TUESDAY, August 20, 2024
William Prince
First Nation Award-Winning Songwriter
August 22, 2024
Tré Burt
American folk soul
August 29, 2024
September 2024
Molly Miller Trio
Sophisticated and Raw Guitar Exuberance
September 5, 2024
GARDEN MURMUR:
Myra Melford, Ben Goldberg, Jordan Glenn, and Ben Davis
Local Jazz Luminaries
TUESDAY, Sept. 10, 2024
TBA on 8/12
SF Indie Pop-Rock
FRIDAY, Sept. 13, 2024
Vetiver
California Indie-Folk Troubadour
September 19, 2024
October 2024
Chris Pureka
with Lo Pony
Strong and Tender Indie Folk
October 3, 2024
Concert & Ticket Information
CONCERT INFORMATION AND TICKET POLICIES
All tickets are by registration “will call list”; no physical tickets available.
Your name will be on the check-in list available at the Kiosk and Grove Gate.
Parking at the Botanical Garden is NOT guaranteed. The adjacent UC parking lot ($1.50/hr) has only 51 spaces – rideshare and carpooling is highly recommended. UC Berkeley campus shuttle available every 30 minutes.
Ticket includes admission to the main Botanical Garden collections before it closes at 5:00pm.
Redwood Grove Gate opens at 5pm. Show starts promptly at 5:30pm.
Seating is general admission amphitheater. Stadium chairs ok; no lawn chairs. Please contact us in advance if you will need a wheelchair accessible spot.
Picnics welcome. No concessions provided.
Warm clothes recommended.
CANCELLATION POLICY
All concert ticket sales are final and non-refundable. The value is not transferable to another concert or program.
In the event you are unable to attend the concert, you are welcome to gift or sell the ticket(s) to someone else in advance of the show. The recipient will have to use the ticket purchaser’s name for admittance.
Absolutely no ticket selling or transfers allowed at the Botanical Garden.
We appreciate knowing if your tickets will not be used; please email us at gardenprograms@berkeley.edu
Questions? Contact us at gardenprograms@berkeley.edu
Thank you to our Individual and Corporate Sponsors
|
Redwood Grove Concert Series Individual Sponsor Level
Want two guaranteed seats at every show PLUS parking?
Support the Garden by becoming a Concert Series sponsor and enjoy these exclusive benefits:
* 2 tickets to ALL performances, including special Bastille show!
* Guaranteed parking space!
* Early entrance to choose your preferred seating
* Complimentary UCBG branded fleece blanket
* Use of 2 stadium seat cushions with back
Contact us to inquire about availability. gardenprograms@berkeley.edu
Your sponsorship directly supports the Garden’s mission of connecting plants and people. Thank you!