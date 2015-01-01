Enjoy a magical music experience this summer under towering redwoods in the Berkeley Hills

Redwood Grove Summer Concert Series

Thursdays | June – September
+ Special add-on shows

Shows 5:30 – 7:00 pm, Grove Gate opens at 5:00 pm

Tickets on sale now – New shows just added!

June 2024

Mitch Polzak

Mitch Polzak & The Royal Deuces

Rockabilly & 60’s Country Good Times

June 13, 2024

SOLD OUT

We Are The West band duo

We Are The West

Beautiful Cinematic Folk

June 20, 2024

Fantastic Negrito with Grammy award.

Fantastic Negrito

Local Grammy-winner phenom!

June 27, 2024

July 2024

Bastille Concert Celebration!

Music, Food, Wine, Cocktails, Auction

July 11, 2024

Uwade + Kelly McFarling

Shining Female Songwriters

July 18, 2024

Orchestra Gold

Orchestra Gold

Malian Psychedelic Rock

July 25, 2024

August 2024

South Side Symphony

with Composer Marcus Norris

August 1, 2024

Jonathan Richman

featuring Tommy Larkins on drums

Cult Songwriter Legend

FRIDAY, August 2, 2024

Alejandro Brittes

Argentinian Music Ambassador

August 8, 2024

Magik*Magik & Friends

Ethereal Orchestral in the Woods

August 15, 2024

Kitka

Kitka

Acclaimed Vocal Ensemble

TUESDAY, August 20, 2024

Willam Prince

William Prince

First Nation Award-Winning Songwriter

August 22, 2024

Tre Burt

Tré Burt

American folk soul

August 29, 2024

September 2024

Molly Miller

Molly Miller Trio

Sophisticated and Raw Guitar Exuberance

September 5, 2024

Garden Murmur quartet

GARDEN MURMUR:
Myra Melford, Ben Goldberg, Jordan Glenn, and Ben Davis

Local Jazz Luminaries

TUESDAY, Sept. 10, 2024

TBA on 8/12

SF Indie Pop-Rock

FRIDAY, Sept. 13, 2024

Vetiver

California Indie-Folk Troubadour

September 19, 2024

October 2024

Chris Pureka
with Lo Pony

Strong and Tender Indie Folk

October 3, 2024

Concert & Ticket Information

CONCERT INFORMATION AND TICKET POLICIES

All tickets are by registration “will call list”; no physical tickets available.
Your name will be on the check-in list available at the Kiosk and Grove Gate.
Parking at the Botanical Garden is NOT guaranteed. The adjacent UC parking lot ($1.50/hr) has only 51 spaces – rideshare and carpooling is highly recommended. UC Berkeley campus shuttle available every 30 minutes.
Ticket includes admission to the main Botanical Garden collections before it closes at 5:00pm.
Redwood Grove Gate opens at 5pm. Show starts promptly at 5:30pm.
Seating is general admission amphitheater. Stadium chairs ok; no lawn chairs. Please contact us in advance if you will need a wheelchair accessible spot.
Picnics welcome. No concessions provided.
Warm clothes recommended.

CANCELLATION POLICY

All concert ticket sales are final and non-refundable. The value is not transferable to another concert or program.
In the event you are unable to attend the concert, you are welcome to gift or sell the ticket(s) to someone else in advance of the show. The recipient will have to use the ticket purchaser’s name for admittance.
Absolutely no ticket selling or transfers allowed at the Botanical Garden.
We appreciate knowing if your tickets will not be used; please email us at gardenprograms@berkeley.edu

Questions? Contact us at gardenprograms@berkeley.edu

Thank you to our Individual and Corporate Sponsors

Redwood Grove Concert Series Individual Sponsor Level

Want two guaranteed seats at every show PLUS parking?

Support the Garden by becoming a Concert Series sponsor and enjoy these exclusive benefits:

* 2 tickets to ALL performances, including special Bastille show!

* Guaranteed parking space!

* Early entrance to choose your preferred seating

* Complimentary UCBG branded fleece blanket

* Use of 2 stadium seat cushions with back

Contact us to inquire about availability. gardenprograms@berkeley.edu

Your sponsorship directly supports the Garden’s mission of connecting plants and people. Thank you!