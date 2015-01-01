CONCERT INFORMATION AND TICKET POLICIES

All tickets are by registration “will call list”; no physical tickets available.

Your name will be on the check-in list available at the Kiosk and Grove Gate.

Parking at the Botanical Garden is NOT guaranteed. The adjacent UC parking lot ($1.50/hr) has only 51 spaces – rideshare and carpooling is highly recommended. UC Berkeley campus shuttle available every 30 minutes.

Ticket includes admission to the main Botanical Garden collections before it closes at 5:00pm.

Redwood Grove Gate opens at 5pm. Show starts promptly at 5:30pm.

Seating is general admission amphitheater. Stadium chairs ok; no lawn chairs. Please contact us in advance if you will need a wheelchair accessible spot.

Picnics welcome. No concessions provided.

Warm clothes recommended.

CANCELLATION POLICY

All concert ticket sales are final and non-refundable. The value is not transferable to another concert or program.

In the event you are unable to attend the concert, you are welcome to gift or sell the ticket(s) to someone else in advance of the show. The recipient will have to use the ticket purchaser’s name for admittance.

Absolutely no ticket selling or transfers allowed at the Botanical Garden.